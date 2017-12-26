× Q Brothers Christmas Carol at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater

The director, creator and star of a ‘Q Brothers Christmas Carol’ joins Brian Noonan to talk about his early career, why he decided to put a twist on the original Christmas Carol and the importance of theater as an art form.

