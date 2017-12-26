× Mark and Harry: Full Podcast December 25, 2017

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz are hosting tonight’s two hour Christmas program. Mark opens with a story on an incident that happened to him at Midway airport on his way to Mexico. Mark speaks about his trip to Mexico with his girlfriend Chelsea & the special gesture he made to Chelsea. Harry feels that this gesture was not a good one and explains why Mark should have done a little bit more than what we did. Mark list the notable deaths of 2017. Author-Leadership Image and Etiquette Expert Valerie Sokolosky gives tips on how to return gifts & re-gift and soften the blow to the person that gifted it to you if it comes to light. Harry offers Mark relationship advice when it comes to spending money on his girlfriend.