In this Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, photo, Pokemon Go is played at a park in San Francisco. Pokemon Go is unleashing its digital critters in Apple’s playground for augmented reality, turning iPhones made during the past two years into the best place to play the mobile game, according to the CEO of the company that makes Pokemon Go. (AP Photo/Michael Liedtke)
Is Pokémon Go becoming too dangerous?
What are some of your favorite SNL skits? Is Pokémon Go becoming too dangerous? Hannah Stanley fills in for Nick Digilio, and is joined by Curtis Koch and Roger Badesch. Why is it leading to many problems for the games players? How is the game played? All these questions are answered and more!