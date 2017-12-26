Shanna Clark, of Chicago, smiles as she huddles for warmth in Times Square during the New Year's Eve celebration, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2014, in New York. Thousands braved the cold to watch the annual ball drop and ring in the new year. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
How do you celebrate New Years?
What sort of New Years traditions do you celebrate? Esmeralda Leon and Jon Hansen hear from you. Does a new years kiss mean anything to you? Did you bang pots and pans on New Years? Esmeralda and Jon explain some of their traditions and explore traditions from other cultures.