Dane Neal Full Show (12/26/17): NYE at River Roast and Victory Tap, Beth Peterson’s tailgate guide and more

Dane Neal is in for John Williams: he talks with River Roast Chef John Hogan about the restaurant’s special New Years’ Eve menu and the weekly Live Blues Brunch with a curated menu and live blues music ; Chef Joe Farina of Armand’s Victory Tap talks about his old-school Italian New Years offerings, featuring meatballs, classic cocktails and more; ’tis the season for college football bowl games and the NFL playoffs, and tailgate guru/Chef Beth Peterson joins the show to share some out-of-the-box tailgate ideas for a parking lot or the comfort of your own home.