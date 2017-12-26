× Cook County Board candidates Lowry & Degnen, a former football pro turned barrister, the Newtown legacy and more in the last LFO of 2017!

Cook County Board candidates Bill Lowry & Bridget Degnen join the show to discuss their candidacies for the 3rd & 12th Districts.

Executive Director of Safe and Sound Michele Gay discusses the Newtown legacy and her organization’s mission to ensure a safe learning environment for our youth.

Lawyer and former professional football player Jock Climie discusses his transition from athletics to law.

Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich discuss breaking legal news including net neutrality rules, a verdict in the Slender Man case, Christmas lawsuits and more.