The Download with Justin Kaufmann: Christmas Spectacular!

Welcome to The Download with Justin Kaufmann‘s Christmas Spectacular! This Christmas, we thought it would be a good idea to highlight some of the great live music we’ve had come through to perform in Studio 435! So please sit back, relax and enjoy these classic Christmas songs as performed by Chicago a Cappella, The Bangers and Big Sadie! Thank you so much for listening this year. We hope you have a great holiday season and we’ll pick it up with more great shows in 2018!

