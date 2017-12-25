× “Elton Jim” offers his own Christmas gift for you — his one-man “Elton Jim’s A Christmas Carol”

In this 84th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano, performs his special one-man version of the Charles Dickens’ holiday classic “A Christmas Carol.” Hear “Elton Jim” as he voices all the story’s memorable characters, from Scrooge and Marley;s Ghost, to Mrs. Cratchit, The Ghost Of Christmas Present, and of course, Tiny Tim. It’s his Christmas gift for you…God bless us, EVERYONE!