× WGN Radio Theatre #243: Our Miss Brooks, Screen Director Playhouse and Suspense

Carl and Vince Amari are hosting are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on December 23, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Our Miss Brooks: Magic Christmas Tree.” Guest Starring: Eve Arden; (12-25-49). Next we have: “Screen Director Playhouse: It’s A Wonderful Life.” Guest Starring: James Stewart; (05-08-49). For our final episode of the night we have: “Suspense: Back For Christmas.” Guest Starring: Peter Lorre; (12-23-43)

