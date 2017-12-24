× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 12/24/17

On this Special Christmas Eve edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick indulges us with some classic Holiday songs, including A Capellas performed by the University of Illinois Rip Chords.

Rick is joined in the studio by Brian Bernardoni, Senior Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy for Chicago Association of Illinois Realtors and the Director of Strategic Planning, Communications and Lobbying for Fulcrom Illinois, Eric Elk. The new Federal Tax Law is a big concern for many tax payers, but also a bit confusing and difficult to understand. Brian and Eric discuss the Tax Law and the personal and political implications that come into play, as well as next years’ elections.

