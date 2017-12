× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/24/17) Quick Hit: “Not one player on the field was an NFL player”

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlwoski along with Mark Carman share their initial thoughts on the Bears’ 20-3 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Bears went 4-0 vs teams in the AFC North this season. They’ve gone 1-9 against all other teams including 0-5 against teams in their own division.