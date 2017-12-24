× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/24/17): Full Bears vs Browns Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman breakdown the game between the Bears and Browns that took place Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. The Bears got their fifth victory of the season with a 20-3 win and completed a sweep of the AFC North. Hamp, OB and Koz talk about what went right and what went wrong. They also talk about their favorite candidates for the next head coach of the Bears and preview the final game of the season: next week in Minnesota against the Vikings.