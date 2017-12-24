× OTL #584: Inside Make! Chicago, The Parking Ticket Geek Returns, The Secret History of Jimmy Davis

Mike Stephen attempts to fly the starship “OTL” solo this week because Collin decided to have another kid. His hyper-local galactic adventures this week include chatting with MAKE! Chicago founder Joseph Budka about the power of the everyday craftsperson, renewing subspace communication with the Parking Ticket Geek to discuss local transportation issues, and visiting Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) to learn about the Secret History of local Bluesman Jimmy Davis, . This week’s tasty local music comes from The Evening Attraction.

Send us your cozy winter neighborhood bar/tavern ideas here!