Kyle Petty Rides Across America!

NASCAR Driver and NBC racing broadcaster Kyle Petty joins Dane “On The Road” to share the excitement of the championship and bright future of racing going into 2018. Hear as Kyle fills us in on all the fun and amazing 24 year history of his Charity Ride Across America that supports kids and the Victory Junction Gang. Listen as he maps out the route for the next ride and the cool, historic stops along the way…AND Kyle talks a little about his love for music and we even hear a little heading into the segment!