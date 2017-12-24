× Chef Ron Ben Israel Brings Baking BEST Cakes to Classes and Causes!

Cake legend Ron Ben Israel joins Dane “On the Road” to talk about the excitement around new classes, new blog (As The Cake Turns) and the latest trends for the brides and busy cake fans during the holiday times in NYC. Hear as Chef fills us in on techniques and traditions and ways that his cakes are working to support great causes and events around the country!