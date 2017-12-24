PHOTO: WGN Radio’s Dave Plier and Cardinal Blase J. Cupich. Courtesy of Jim Disch × Celebrating the Joys of the Season with Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago PHOTO: WGN Radio’s Dave Plier and Cardinal Blase J. Cupich. Courtesy of Jim Disch Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago, joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to reflect on the joy this Christmas Season of knowing that God is always with us. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3442925/3442925_2017-12-22-140325.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3