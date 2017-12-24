× A Plier Family Christmas Special 2: Traditions We Love, The Story Behind ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’, A Christmas Message from Chicago’s Cardinal Blase J. Cupich

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier is joined by his family, his wife Lori, and their children Josh, Emma and Alex, to share their favorite memories of Christmas and the traditions they love. Special guests include award winning television producer Lee Mendelson of ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’, and Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago, with his Christmas message of hope.