× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/23/17: Claire Bushey, Ryan Ori, Taylor Elizabeth Eldridge

Amy discusses the lawsuit against Apple over the iPhone slowdown with Crain’s reporter Claire Bushey (http://www.chicagobusiness.com/article/20171221/NEWS08/171229961/apple-sued-over-iphone-slowdown). Chicago Tribune’s Ryan Ori talks about proposed construction on the old post office. Later, Taylor Elizabeth Eldridge from the Marshall Project talks about the business of care packages for prisoners.