BETHLEHEM, WEST BANK - JUNE 16: This fourteen-point silver star, beneath the altar in the Grotto of the Nativity, marks the traditional spot believed to be the birth place of Jesus Christ in the Church of the Nativity on June 16, 2013 in central West Bank. Located in the Palestinian territories, the church was originally commissioned in 327 AD, in Bethlehem. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/23/17): A Christmas gift for all and RCP’s Tom Bevan reviews 2017
The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Episode 86: John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by co-founder and publisher of Real Clear Politics Tom Bevan with a look at the top politico stories of 2017 and preview the major storylines of 2018. Plus, Kasso presents “The Christmas Gift: A new hope.”