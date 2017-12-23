× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/23/17): A Christmas gift for all and RCP’s Tom Bevan reviews 2017

The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Episode 86: John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by co-founder and publisher of Real Clear Politics Tom Bevan with a look at the top politico stories of 2017 and preview the major storylines of 2018. Plus, Kasso presents “The Christmas Gift: A new hope.”

