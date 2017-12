× The Beat Full Show (12/23/17): Everybody’s got something to hide except Fox and his monkey

Andy Masur and Harry Teinowtz bring you an abbreviated Saturday edition of The Beat: We hear about John Fox’s most memorable family Christmas gift- a pet monkey named Gidget; NBCSN Blackhawks analyst Brian Campbell joins the show as the Hawks continue a long end-of-year road swing; we talk about some memorable sports related Christmas gifts; Darryl Strawberry makes a very 1980’s Mets-like claim, and more.