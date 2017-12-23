× Overplayed Holiday songs, Schweddy Ball, Donald “Ogre” Gibb, Dark Heart News Music, and more! | Full Show (Dec 22)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Dec 22nd) Jon Hansen and Michael Heidemann fill-in for Patti Vasquez! Justin Kulovsek, VP of Innovation for the Museum of Broadcast Communications, joins the show to talk about the Museum’s upcoming Schweddy Ball; Jerry Nunn, of Nunnontherun.com, stops by to talk Golden Globe Nominations; Actor Donald “Ogre” Gibb shares information about his upcoming New Years Eve Celebration at Trader Todd’s; and Dark Heart News stop by the studio to share some of their latest hits, their journey as a band and their upcoming show at Cubby Bear. Jon and Michael also talk overly played Holiday songs and their origins, their favorite SNL skits, and so much more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here: