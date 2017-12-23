× Full Show 12-23-17: Jib-jab all the way to Christmas!

This holiday episode includes Jon Hansen and Mike Heidemann fill in for Patti Vasquez. They join Matt Bubala for the first part of the show, along with Roger Badesch and listeners. Tune in to hear more about Roger’s fun with online Christmas cards. Later on, Matt talks with an accident investigator who discusses the recent train derailment in Washington, which left at least six people dead. He also talks with Jason Steffen, a professor in Las Vegas who has been working on NASA’s Kepler mission.