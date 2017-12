× Bring in the New Year with Donald “Ogre” Gibb!

Jon Hansen and Michael Heidemann fill-in for Patti Vasquez and are joined by Actor Donald “Orge” Gibb. Best known for his role in Revenge Of The Nerds, Donald joins the show to talk about his journey through the entertainment business, moving to Chicago, and his upcoming New Years Eve Celebration at Trader Todd’s. For more information and to join Donald to bring in the New Year, visit HERE!

