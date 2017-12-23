× Brian Campbell remembers the first Winter Classic: “We didn’t know what we were walking into”

NBC Sports Chicago Blackhawks analyst Brian Campbell joins Andy Masur and Harry Teinowitz as the Hawks prepare to head into the Christmas break against the Devils in New Jersey. They talk about Gustav Forsling and the young defensive corps stepping up in the first half and the persistent problems on the Blackhawk power play, the challenge of the long (and fragmented) road swing to end the year, his memory of stepping on the ice in Buffalo for the first Winter Classic game 10 years ago, and more.