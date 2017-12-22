× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/22/17: IL’s Investment Strategies, Old iPhone Slow Downs, & Pre-Paid College Tuition

Bitcoin is in the news again, is good ways and bad. After taking a huge drop in value this week, Ben Meyerson also looks at the potential of non-profits are learning to be more efficient from the blockchain technology. Tom Gimbel reinforced the importance of businesses being transparent, Marc Levine told Jon (filling in for Steve) about what Illinois is doing to invest for it’s future, and Eric Zarnikow updated the story behind the College Illinois Pre-Paid Tutition program from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.