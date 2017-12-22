Violeta Podrumedic says that if you’ve been good this year, maybe the traffic will be, too. But, you can also listen to 720 WGN and download the Traffix Chicago app to avoid delays.
Video: Weekend Warning – Christmas Edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning from the United Center
-
Video: Weekend Warning from The Roe Conn Show Toys for Tots Toy Drive
-
Weekend Warning – Thanksgiving edition
-
Video: Weekend Warning – from Hofbräuhaus Chicago
-
Video: Weekend Warning – The roads in Wrigleyville will be busy even though the Cubs are in Los Angeles
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Welcome winter weather
-
Video: Weekend Warning – From Apple Michigan Avenue
-
Video: Weekend Warning – From baseball to Oktoberfest, this weekend has it all
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Blackhawks, Bulls, and Mac and Cheese
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Baseball, Run Mag Mile, and Oktoberfest
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Expo Chicago, Riot Fest, & Interchange Construction
-
Video: Weekend Warning – Fall Festivals, Blackhawks, and the Marathon
-
Video: Weekend Warning in holiday lights!