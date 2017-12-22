× The Opening Bell 12/22/17: The Full Tax Breakdown For Consumers

The tax overhaul will be changing the way many Americans pay their bills, but they will also likely see some more money in their pocket. Paul Lisnek sat in for Steve Grzanich to close out the week and to wrap up the tax bill that is expected to be finalized today by the President. Mike Miller (Associated Professor & Associated Dean for Quality and compliance in the Department of Economics at DePaul University) sorted out all the details for Paul and all the listeners.