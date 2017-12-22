× The Last Jedi Review Show

Kyle Newman and F.J. DeSanto join us as we continue to review STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI. Kyle offers his perspective as a lifelong Star Wars fan, director (“Fanboys”) and film industry insider, while helping us look at the film through a very critical lens. His analysis is eye-opening and revealing. Famous for his predictions, producer F.J. DeSanto (“Transformers: Titans Return”) reviews the film and we determine if he was a “Prophet Or Loser”. You’ve heard our thoughts on THE LAST JEDI and we heard yours…Now hear from our friends!