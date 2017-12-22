The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 12-22-17

Posted 11:51 PM, December 22, 2017, by

Justin Kaufmann

On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin Reloads the News with Ethan Michaeli and Ray Long. They talk about the winners, losers, what was over-reported and what was under-reported in the week that was. Later on, Steve Gadlin stops by the studio for everyone’s favorite segment: The Frying Pan!

