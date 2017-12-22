× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 12-20-17

On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin talks to A.D. Quig about taxes and and how to prepare for 2018. WGN Radio’s Carl Amari stops by the studio to talk about his new book and the top 100 classic radio shows. Later on, Michael McCarthy and a few members of the best improv group in Chicago hang out in-studio. Sam Panayotovich talks about whether the Bulls’ winning streak is sustainable. Justin wraps the show with a Wednesday staple: The Swap Meet!

