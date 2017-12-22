× Roe Conn Full Show (12/21/17): Ugly Christmas Sweater, Dollar Menu Wars, and more…

Filling in for Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes, Brian Noonan starts off the show talking about his delightfully tacky ugly Christmas sweater. Guests include: Ben Bradley talking about his one year anniversary with WGN TV as well as the latest news around town; Ali Rogin of ABC News on the possible government shutdown; WGN’s very own Tom Skilling on the forecast for weekend and Christmas; the Blackhawks beat writer for the Chicago Sun Times Mark Lazerus on the team’s five-game winning streak and his new book. Later on in the show, Brian does the Top Five at 5 and the crew talks about communism in Christmas movies and the dollar menu wars at fast food restaurants.