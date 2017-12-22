Roe Conn Full Show (12/21/17): Ugly Christmas Sweater, Dollar Menu Wars, and more…

Posted 7:17 PM, December 22, 2017, by

Brian Noonan

Filling in for Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes, Brian Noonan starts off the show talking about his delightfully tacky ugly Christmas sweater. Guests include: Ben Bradley talking about his one year anniversary with WGN TV as well as the latest news around town; Ali Rogin of ABC News on the possible government shutdown; WGN’s very own Tom Skilling on the forecast for weekend and Christmas; the Blackhawks beat writer for the Chicago Sun Times Mark Lazerus on the team’s five-game winning streak and his new book. Later on in the show, Brian does the Top Five at 5 and the crew talks about communism in Christmas movies and the dollar menu wars at fast food restaurants.