× Rick Kogan Full Show (12/22/17): Christmas reflections with Fr. John Cusick and more

Rick Kogan (in for John Williams) is joined by Fr. John Cusick, formerly of Old St. Pat’s Church, who shares a few of his writings on the Christmas season; we hear from Mike Royko on gift-giving and long underwear; restaurateur Rich Labriola stops by to talk about his flagship Labriola Cafe and the city’s booming Stan’s Donuts locations, and he joins the conversation of food, family and more.