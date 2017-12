× Comedian Kevin McCaffrey LIVE at Zanies

Kevin McCaffrey is one of Chicago’s very own and he is back to record his first stand-up comedy album at Zanies on Wells St. Kevin joins Brian Noonan to talk about his internship at the David Letterman Show, his college days and why he decided to come back home to record his album.

