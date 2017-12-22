× Brian Noonan Full Show 12/22/17

Brian Noonan fills in for Roe and Anna with a fun filled show! Ben Bradley and Tom Skilling from WGN-TV join the show to talk about the news of the day and the possibility of a white Christmas! Comedian Kevin McCaffrey stops by to tell us about recording his first stand-up album. Da Coach Mike Ditka talks to Brian about the Bears upcoming game on Christmas Eve. Last but not least Exit Strategy Brewing Co. comes in to sample some of their beers and tell us about their business.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3443109/3443109_2017-12-22-201009.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3