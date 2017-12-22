× Amy Guth and Jen Bosworth: The Twelve Months of the News Year

At the 2017 WGN Radio Holiday Spectacular, Amy Guth and Jen Bosworth performed The Twelve Months of the News Year.

Parody lyrics by Amy Guth

On the first month of the news year

The news cycle gave to me:

A president tweeting each night at three

On the next month of the news year

The news cycle gave to me:

Two Oscars swapped

A president tweeting each night at three

On the third month of the news year

The news cycle gave to me:

Standing rock pipeline

Two Oscars swapped

A president tweeting each night at three

On the fourth month of the news year

The news cycle gave to me:

Comey gets the boot

Standing Rock pipeline

Two Oscars swapped

A president tweeting each night at three

On the fifth month of the news year

The news cycle gave to me:

Aaaaalternative facts!

Comey gets the boot

Standing rock pipeline

Two Oscars swapped

And a president tweeting “covfefe”

On the sixth month of the news year

The news cycle gave to me:

Kelly Anne’s in hiding

Alternative fact!

Comey testifies

Standing rock pipeline

Two Oscars swapped

A president tweeting each night at three

On the next month of the news year

The news cycle gave to me:

Spicer needs a job

Kelly Anne’s in hiding

Aaaalternative facts!

Comey testifies

Standing rock pipeline

Two Oscars swapped

A president tweeting each night at three

On the eighth month of the news year

The news cycle gave to me:

Whoa! That big-ass eclipse!

Spicer needs a job

Kelly Anne’s in hiding

Are we faaaake news? (Nope!)

Comey testifies

Standing rock pipeline

Two Oscars swapped

A president tweeting each night at three

On the ninth month of the news year

The news cycle gave to me:

No Paris Agreement

Whoa! That big eclipse!

Spicer needs a job

Kelly Anne’s in hiding

We’rrrrre not faaaake news!

Comey testified

Standing rock pipeline

Two Oscars swapped

And the football players taking a knee

On the tenth month of the news year

The news cycle gave to me:

Hillary’s got a book

Whoa! That big eclipse!

Spicer needs a job

Kelly Anne’s in hiding

It’s not faaaake news!

Comey testified

Standing rock pipeline

Two Oscars swapped

A president tweeting each night at three

On the next month of the news year

The news cycle gave to me:

Eleventy-billion fidget spinners

Hillary’s got a book

Whoa! That big eclipse!

Spicer needs a job

Kelly Anne’s in hiding

Facebook’s faaaake news!

Comey testified

Standing rock pipeline

Two Oscars swapped

A president tweeting each night at three

On the last month of the news year

The news cycle gave to me:

Prince Harry’s off the market

All those fidget spinners

Hillary’s got a book

Whoa! That big eclipse!

Spicer needs a job

Kelly Anne’s in hiding

kinda wish someofitwaaaas fake news

Comey testified

Standing rock pipeline

Two Oscars swapped

A president tweeting each night at three