2017 WGN Radio Christmas Schedule
Beginning at 6pm on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24, WGN Radio presents 27 hours of special holiday programming. Here’s our schedule:
(Subject to change)
Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24
6pm: Steve Cochran
7pm: Roe Conn
8pm: John Williams
9pm: Bill and Wendy
10pm: 2017 WGN Radio Holiday Spectacular
11:30pm: Christmas Is… with Carl Greyson
Christmas Day, Monday, December 25
12am: Midnight Mass – Live from Holy Name Cathedral
1:30am: Dave Plier
2am: Nick Digilio
3am: Patti Vasquez
4am: The Download with Justin Kaufmann
5am: The Opening Bell
6am: Dean Richards
7am: Presbyterian Christmas
8:15am: Christmas Newscast
8:30am: WGN Radio Theatre
9am: Steve Cochran
10am: It’s A Wonderful Leff
11am: Bill and Wendy
12pm: Steve Bertrand
1pm: John Williams
2pm: 2017 WGN Radio Holiday Spectacular
3:30pm: Mollie and Pete Save Christmas
4pm: Roe Conn
5pm: WGN Radio Sports
6pm: Lou Manfredini
7pm: Brian Noonan
8pm: Patti Vasquez
9pm: Live programming resumes with The Download with Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz
