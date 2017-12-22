× 2017 WGN Radio Christmas Schedule

Beginning at 6pm on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24, WGN Radio presents 27 hours of special holiday programming. Here’s our schedule:

(Subject to change)

Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24

6pm: Steve Cochran

7pm: Roe Conn

8pm: John Williams

9pm: Bill and Wendy

10pm: 2017 WGN Radio Holiday Spectacular

11:30pm: Christmas Is… with Carl Greyson

Christmas Day, Monday, December 25

12am: Midnight Mass – Live from Holy Name Cathedral

1:30am: Dave Plier

2am: Nick Digilio

3am: Patti Vasquez

4am: The Download with Justin Kaufmann

5am: The Opening Bell

6am: Dean Richards

7am: Presbyterian Christmas

8:15am: Christmas Newscast

8:30am: WGN Radio Theatre

9am: Steve Cochran

10am: It’s A Wonderful Leff

11am: Bill and Wendy

12pm: Steve Bertrand

1pm: John Williams

2pm: 2017 WGN Radio Holiday Spectacular

3:30pm: Mollie and Pete Save Christmas

4pm: Roe Conn

5pm: WGN Radio Sports

6pm: Lou Manfredini

7pm: Brian Noonan

8pm: Patti Vasquez

9pm: Live programming resumes with The Download with Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz

Plus click here to hear some of our classic Christmas programs on demand.

And click here to hear some of our recent Christmas plays and productions on demand.