Wintrust Business Lunch 12/21/17: Chicago’s World Fair House, Novelist Elizabeth Berg, & The Season of Giving

To pay, or not to pay. That is the question. Steve waded through the tax bill changes to the Illinois real estate market with Dennis Rodkin and paying part or all of your real estate taxes might be a smart move, and also shared some history behind a house that has a close connection to the World’s Fair. Elizabeth Berg is a New York Times Best Selling Author and told Steve about her new book, “The Story of Arthur Truluv”, and Layden Hayes detailed how the season of giving extends into the corporate world.