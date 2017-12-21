Video: Nick Digilio checks out old and new Star Wars collectibles

Posted 11:04 PM, December 21, 2017

Nick Digilio, Esmeralda Leon and producer Dan Sugrue get visited by Erik Childress and Collin Souter who show off their Star Wars collectibles, merchandise and toys, ranging from the 1970’s to The Last Jedi.

