× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.21.17: The Abbey Inn charges for negative reviews, red light camera crashes, Salvation Army goal reached

This week, a customer lost $350 after posting a negative review online of her stay at the Abbey Inn in Indiana. Attorney General Curtis Hill joins John to explain why a hotel can’t charge for this, even in spite of its online policy. Plus, Chicago Tribune Investigate Reporter Joe Mahr joins John in-studio to update him on the apparent irony of red light cameras. And, John works to raise his Salvation Army red kettle past his goal of $10,000. Lou Manfredini and Perl Mortgage Vice President of Lending David Hochberg help John, by matching listeners’ real time donations.