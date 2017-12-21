× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: New Documentary on the Life of Singer/Actress/Comedienne Rose Marie (of the Dick Van Dyke Show)

She is best known for portraying the role of comedy writer Sally Rogers in the iconic classic, “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” but the career of Rose Marie is far more extensive than most people realize. From Vaudeville, where she turned heads as Baby Rose Marie, to nightclubs, Broadway, television and films, Rose Marie’s career has spanned across the spectrum of entertainment history in the 20th Century. She knew mobsters (yes, even Al Capone) and worked with every classic performer of our time; she’s tough, focused, and very talented. Her life is captured in a new documentary called “Wait for Your Laugh,” and Paul is joined for a look Behind the Curtain at her life as portrayed in the film. Joined by one of Rose Marie’s close friends, Peter Marshall (longtime host of Hollywood Squares, as well as Broadway and nightclubs) and film writer/producer/director Jason Wise, Paul takes a deep dive into the complex life and career of Rose Marie. The film opens in Chicago in January, so you’ll want to listen to this behind the scenes chat to see what a national treasure Rose Marie truly is!