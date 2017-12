× Deborah’s Place: Helping homeless women in Chicago

Judy Pielach and Jon Hansen are joined in the studio by Deborah’s Place Development Director, Michelle Patterson, and Gloria Wilson. Judy and Jon spoke to Gloria about her journey to Deborah’s place and how she has turned her life around. They also talk about the state of homelessness in the city, Deborah’s Place mission, and much more.

To learn more about Deborah’s place, visit their website at www.deborahsplace.org.