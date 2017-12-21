In this photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015, a sign warns motorists of the presence of a red light camera in Chicago. The fight over red-light cameras has landed in the Illinois Legislature, where lawmakers who say the recording devices are dishonest and fail to make driving safer are pushing to ban them in communities across the state. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
Chicago Tribune Reporter Joe Mahr: One fourth of the red light camera approaches to prevent car crashes show counterproductivity in the state
Chicago Tribune Investigative Reporter Joe Mahr tells John why red light cameras are counterproductive, and actually creates more dangerous roads than before. That’s 10 years after their initial installment, with not enough studies done prove their success across the Chicagoland area.