Can lost loved ones show up in your daily life to guide you?

Judy Pielach and Jon Hansen are joined over the phone by Spiritual Advisor, Mary Shurtleff. Mary is the Author of The Realm of Spirit: The Connected Be-ing, the third book in her Mind, Body and Spirit trilogy. Judy and Jon discuss with her what messages our deceased loved ones commonly try to communicate to us from the spirit world. They also talk about how quickly can our loved ones attempt communication with us after their passing, what affects our ability to recognize the signs, and much more.