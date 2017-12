× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/20/17: Next Step for Taxes, Chicago’s Airbnbs, & Airline Food

The US Tax overhaul has cleared another big hurdle today and Terry Savage refreshed listeners about how the changes would impact Illinoisans. Frank Sennett detailed the latest plan of the old Chicago Post Office possibly receiving 500 million dollars worth of updates, and Dr. Charles Platkin warned holiday travelers about the healthiest and unhealthiest foods on airplanes.