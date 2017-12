× This Dentist became a techie to provide better dental care

Dr. Rajan Sharma emigrated to the United States 30 years ago to become a dentist. He later entered the startup business to create state-of-the-art dental care clinics. Eon Clinics specialize in dental implants. Sharma has adopted new tech that has made for huge advancements. Next time you need a root canal, consider Eon Clinics.

Get more innovators at Technori.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.