The Opening Bell 12/20/17: The Business of Campaigning – IL's Gubernatorial Race

The business of campaigning is a highly debated subject across the country, but Illinois could see one of the most expensive elections in history. Paul Lisnek jumped in for Steve Grzanich to discuss the business of campaigning with Tim Schneider (Chairman of The Illinois Republican Party & Member of the Cook County Board Commissioners) to break down the gubernatorial race coming up in 2018, and the numbers behind racing in the digital age.