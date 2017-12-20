× The Mincing Rascals 12.20.17: Republican tax plan, marijuana legalization, ATM red kettles and your questions answered in real time

Today, we live streamed our podcast for the Salvation Army. Every ring of the bell on this week’s episode indicates another generous donation to the organization in real time. The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio, and Scott Stantis and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. Not only do they talk about their pet topics of the day, but they also answer your questions! The Rascals begin by discussing the new tax plan, which has passed through the Senate. A question of yours was what the Mincing Rascals thought the next “soda tax” would be. The Rascals take it from there. Then, two Salvation Army red kettles were stolen this week, later located with all their donations gone. The group ponders an ATM capability on the red kettle for future holiday seasons. Another listener asks Eric why he thinks President Trump will indeed fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in spite of what he claims. Listen below for an even wider array of topics, compiled with your help.

Patti recommends “Godless” on Netflix and her New Years Eve shows!

Eric recommends “Patton Oswalt: Annihilation” on Netflix.

Scott recommends “Stranger Things,” also on Netflix.

John recommends Man of the Hour: James B. Conant, Warrior Scientist by Jennet Conant and “The Crown” – again – Netflix.