The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.20.17: Harry Potter challenge, Speed dating restaurants, Bitcoin fall, omitting an opt-out fee

You challenge our panel of celebrity experts on Harry Potter to win a pair of tickets to the Potted Potter show at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower. Four (but really five) of you stump us. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins the show to tell us about the cheeseburger that’s topping Au Cheval, both in his and in the eyes of the critics at Bon Appétit. Then, he tell us about some of the restaurants the Chicago Tribune did last minute quick takes on for 2017. Path Trading Partners Chief Market Strategist Bob Iaccino tells John why the Bitcoin dropped as far as it did this week. And, finally, Elisabeth Rosenthal of Kaiser Health News tells us why the government will end up losing out by omitting a health insurance opt-out fee, inherited from Obamacare.