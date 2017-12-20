× Serial Dieting

Co-Founder & CEO of The Rennix Weigh, Nia Rennix discusses the dangers behind serial dieting. Nia offers tips on how to properly eat during the holidays & proper weight loss.

For more about Nia Rennix visit: Therennixweigh.com

You can like Nia on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Rennixweigh

Follow Nia on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Rennixweigh

Check out Nia’s Instagram at: Instagram.com/Rennixweigh

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine