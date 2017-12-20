× Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures Full Show 12.20.17

In for Bill and Wendy, Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures take over the studio with some holiday spirit for the ages! They start off the show by catching up with Mary Van De Velde and Steve Bertrand. Then, King John Williams joins the show to talk about The Mincing Rascals podcast and their Facebook live event. After that, David Flom, co-owner of one of the most successful steakhouses in Chicago, Chicago Cut Steakhouse, stops by to surprise a special soldier with a Christmas wish of a lifetime. TODAY national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen chimes in on the WGN hotline to talk about his new book, “Rossen To The Rescue”. Plus, Amy Tara Koch, gives some advice on booking last minute holiday trips.